I learned the importance of touring very early. Not because of the money, but because it was what I loved to do. It made it feel like it was real life, and not just some dream. You get to see people connect to the music in real time. I started performing as much as I could in 2013, first locally, then regionally to nationally, and now globally. From funky ass basements in Peoria to the Sydney Opera House in Australia. Whether it was making a few hundred to cover gas and equipment rentals or tens of thousands to cover flights, hotels, and production including lights and sound engineering, as well as rates for tour management and a tour bus driver, no matter how much money we’ve made it always ends up going back into what we’re doing and the pot for the next project or video or tour.

While we didn’t see a huge return financially early on, staying active on the road is essential for building an audience. And by staying dedicated to touring in so many markets, you build loyalty with that audience. Over time, I’ve been able to see the audiences grow from tens to hundreds to thousands. And as that audience grows, so too does the demand, and the income starts to exceed the expenses.

We were never afraid of hitting the places that weren’t guaranteed sell outs. Some of those places that not all tours go to, we would go consistently to build the fan base there. Watching those crowds grow is a slow process but patience is a big part of this. Tour is also the best time to introduce new merchandise. Oftentimes, particularly in the beginning when the offers to perform are low, merch sales can help with covering the expenses of being on the road. Especially when everything is self-funded.

Between ComfortZone and Bucket List Project I went through a change in management. A lot of times people prematurely seek management, myself included, when there really isn’t much to manage yet if you’re still getting your product together. People’s idea of management is often opening doors, getting them booked, or getting them features, as if the manager is the magic missing link to their audience. I’ve never seen that be the case. Usually the artist has to do a lot of work to even be noticed by a manager. It’s a game of patience and consistency, like everything else. Ideally, your manager would come to you. Sometimes people go through different managers in different phases of their careers. By going in on my own, building my catalog and putting out more music, people started to know I existed.

In my experience, the managers can early on be a part of the audience that you cultivate for yourself. My management team today, Cristela and Rory, were fans of ComfortZone and working in different areas of the music business on opposite coasts. Cristela was in Santa Cruz working at an artist management and event production company while Rory was in NYC at a PR company. This allowed me to stay fully focused on music while they could take charge of other aspects of the business like show production, distribution, and marketing that are significant for growth, but maybe not at the forefront of a lot of artist’s brains early on. At that stage of my career, having people on each coast and with unique skill sets really helped to build the foundation that we were able to establish my business on as an entity of its own. Shout out to LLC twitter.

I STARTED PERFORMING AS MUCH AS I COULD IN 2013, FIRST LOCALLY, THEN REGIONALLY TO NATIONALLY, AND NOW GLOBALLY. FROM FUNKY ASS BASEMENTS IN PEORIA TO THE SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE IN AUSTRALIA.

In building a financially viable career as an artist, one of the most important things I’ve learned over time is the value of royalties. It’s what every label and distribution company wants participation in, and in every conversation I’ve had with any of them about future projects, the option to also move my back catalog comes up. There’s not a definite right or wrong answer to that, but every artist should just understand the value of their catalog.

For example, my song “Photosynthesis” had a very regular amount of plays when it came out four years ago and now it’s my most streamed song with 100M+ streams. Seeing how a song like that can grow so much over time and still stream consistently well shows why a label would want to own that. We didn’t even release it as a single. No video, no marketing at all really. Just a good song that people love and continue to share.

Being independent, you move on your own clock. You see the tedious details and have to be patient. You water a seed every day as opposed to just getting a plant. Not all artists are able to see the direct results of that in the way we have. Royalties are passive income, and it would be hard for me to confidently give up ownership of that now. Being able to get paid from what you did four years ago is essentially what retirement is. I’m not telling everybody to be independent because I think major labels can work for certain artists. But I don’t see a situation where having ownership is bad for anyone. Regardless of how your situation looks, everybody should want that.