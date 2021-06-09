BROCKHAMPTON, the group who is not only signed to American Songs but also formed their own joint venture with the company called Video Store, has created some of their best work at Shangri-La, including 2019’s GINGER and April’s ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE. Much like El-P described, Rubin’s mere presence navigated the 13-member collective in certain musical directions.

“That’s my Jedi Master,” producer Romil Hemnani says. “The thing with Rick is he has a way of being involved with our music by not really being involved. He’s always one of the first people we’ll play a work in progress for, and he has a really good way of giving us the bird’s-eye view perspective on the song and project. We’re so in it and it’s our whole lives and because it’s a very self-indulgent thing, you forget to step back and get an outside perspective on it, and he’s just great at seeing the song as a song and nothing else.”

He continues, “It really forces you to get behind your opinion of it. There are some moments where we’ve played something for Rick and he hasn’t liked it, and we’ve been like, ‘No, we feel like this is right.’ There is an example of that on some of the earlier SATURATION songs where we’re forced to explain to ourselves: ‘Why do we like this? Why do we want to put this out?’”

BROCKHAMPTON’s de facto leader Kevin Abstract, who calls Rubin a “mentor and a light” in his life, adds, “When we played him ROADRUNNER, he was super blown away by how rap driven and rap focused it was. I think that conversation alone with him and seeing him get that excited about us rapping made us want to do even harder songs. ‘DON’T SHOOT UP THE PARTY’ and ‘THE LIGHT,’ all that stuff came after we met with him.”

The way Rubin lit up and how he reacted to the album really helped steer the ship.

“It made us want to pursue that and dive deeper into that side of our music,” Hemnani says. “Because BROCKHAMPTON is so unique, we have so many people and so many different sides in the group, we were able to be versatile and varied with our music, but seeing Rick connect with those songs, it made us want to stick in that world little bit longer and see how that felt.

“That’s what we mean by how he has a way of being involved with our music without being involved. He didn’t really work on the songs. He wasn’t in the studio with us, but that conversation with him led to us making those songs.”

Hemnani and Abstract are taking other cues from Rubin and American Songs as they build their own label Video Store.

“Seeing them let the artists lead and let the artist be the artists, then knowing when to step in and when to give space was probably the biggest thing I’ve learned from them,” Hemnani says. “If you want to work with an artist, you want to work with them because of something they’re bringing to the table. They’re doing something unique you’re a fan of. Your role is to support and build that, and if sometimes you need to step back and just let them play in the sandbox, you should do that. I think it’s about letting the artists be the artists to their full potential.”