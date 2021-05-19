Let’s move on to the album for a minute. Congratulations on this incredible next step—it’s a very different album than your debut, Letters of Irrelevance.

Patrick: Yeah, definitely. Letters of Irrelevance was a very personal project. It was more of an outlet for me, more like a journal. You know what I’m saying? I just needed a place to get these feelings and emotions out. It was more of a way to deal with what I was going through at the time. And you know, the album served its purpose. It did what it did. I personally don’t like the album any more. I’m a little embarrassed by it. More so the performances and the sound, not what I was talking about. Because I own completely what I was talking about. You know what I’m saying? Like what happened, happened, it is what it is.

But the new one, I’m very proud of this one. I’m onto the next one, I want to record the next one because I’ve been working on this one for so long. I’m definitely more confident in my voice, what I’m writing about, what I’m talking about. For me it’s just like a big affirmation, a big piece of affirmation. This is what I’m ready for. This is what I want. Kind of like what I’m asking, all these things I’m asking God for, I’m ready for these things now.

I’m ready to accept these things now too. So really taking a chance on myself, taking a big leap of faith. That’s what this album is all about. Channeling that confidence. Walking into that light, of saying, “Okay, if I’m gonna be an artist, I’m not gonna do this halfway.”

There’s a little of that sentiment in the album title too. I love how you introduce it in the that interlude moment—

Patrick: Oh, that’s my friend Shante. Man I love her. That’s my friend Shante Weston. It was funny, I just recorded that. I was just asking random people, “if I fail are we still cool.” And the first voice you hear is one of my longest friends, Brian Weston. He was like, “Oh, most definitely.” That’s my dude for real. His cousin Shante, she was like, “Wait, why would you fail?” She grabs the camera and was like going in like, “You can’t even speak like that.”

Basically everything I’m talking about and addressing, she kind of took that in that skit. That’s literally what it’s about. Like you can’t speak on yourself like I’m going to fail. But the title more specifically was, If I Fail Are We Still Cool?

I know what friends are solid, but it’s just more of a general question. Internally too. You know what I’m saying? All right, I’m ready to do this. What happens if I don’t? But I’m not going to think about that though.

Three or four years from now when you listen back, do you think you’re going to have that same response that you now have to Letters of Irrelevance? Is that reluctance just something that’s kind of hardwired?

Patrick: I don’t know, honestly. I hope … I don’t know. That’s a good question.

Thundercat: It’s definitely hard listening back to stuff, because it’s like a snapshot of your emotions. Yeah, it’s like a lot of the time this is what we do. We convey our emotions in these moments. And even if you didn’t spell it out well back then, or when you look back and it’s weird and blurry, it can immediately snap you back into those moments. So yeah, that is real difficult sometimes. Like I can’t… It’s going to take me a while to listen to It Is What It Is without it immediately making me hyperventilate and have to pull the car over. It’s genuine emotion that gets processed in these moments.

Even if I look back at Apocalypse or The Golden Age, I hear a song and it’s like, “Oh, I was with this person.” Or like, “Oh man, this person is no longer with me.” Or it has all these different things that come with it. It’s nice to do it sometimes because you have to always know where you came from to know where you’re going. But it’s one of those things where it is very intense.

Must be a strange thing, to share that with the world when nobody else has your context.

Thundercat: Yeah, because it’s not the same for them. Whatever may be a painful thing for you may be something that puts somebody in another place and they’re going to express that to you. It can be intense.

Earlier you said something about journal entries. Letters of Irrelevance definitely has that intimate vibe, but the new album feels like there are some actual journal entries. You even say on “Curfew,” “hand me a mic and I’ll spit you a journal.”

Patrick: I’m honest in my music, so it’s like I’m honest in my journal. I’m not going to filter how I write in a journal. I’m not necessarily going to filter how I write in a song, so it’s basically the same process. But I’d like to say it’s a lot more poetic and it’s a different kind of release than it is writing it is writing a journal.

It’s not just going straight to the journal, getting it straight to the point. Writing a song is a different way of coping, knowing I can listen to this and hear back these different sounds. Like he said, it’s a snapshot of your emotions. Some pictures you love. You’re like, “Damn, I look good in this picture.” Then there’s a song you go back like, “Ugh, I wish I would’ve made a different face.” You know what I’m saying? It’s the same thing with a song. But yeah, it’s pretty much the same process. This is as honest and vulnerable as I try to be in my music.

Thundercat: See honesty is what we need. We need this, truth be told.