Nothing has been the same since the ATLiens landed with their debut album Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik in the early ‘90s. Living up to their name, Outkast’s arrival was an invasion of New York-dominated hip-hop, and they received an onslaught of boos when they accepted their ‘95 Source Award for Best New Rap Group. The South had somethin’ to say, and their catalog became a sonic force with otherworldly production that still remains light-years ahead.

Big Boi and ‘Dre won a rare Album of The Year Grammy for their last full-length Speakerboxxx/The Love Below in 2003, yet continue to be the center of G.O.A.T. discussions decades later. Forever trending on Twitter due to their elite lyricism and pristine delivery, it’s clear that Outkast is everlasting. Read on to discover six moments that nearly happened in the duo’s unparalleled history, from Super Bowls to Frank Ocean collaborations.