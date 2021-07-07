Pigeons & Planes is a hotbed for people who are interested in getting into art. Is there any shared advice you might have for a young creative reading this?

Fox: If you’re a young creator and you’re just trying to get out there, realize you have all of the resources at your fingertips now. Things might look shitty or rough, but you should just think about where you come from and how you can go out there make the people where you come from go, “Damn, okay. Maybe I could do that too.” You know what I mean? I think that’s what it really should come down to.

Everybody always says, “Yo, I want to inspire,” and dah, dah, dah, dah, dah. But you know what you want to do. You want to be the goat. You want to be good at something. So you got to go out there and take the risk and maybe be shitty at it at first. Take all of those bumps and bruises because that’s what people will look at. More so than your art, they’ll look at this as a decent person and how did they handle taking Ls, how did they handle getting dropped from something or having something get canceled?

That is the real underbelly of that shit, and I think that today, not to insult, but there’s a lot of soft motherfuckers who might not understand that this shit comes with a lot of failure. You could choose to be a doctor, you could choose to be a dentist. You could go out there and choose to be a social worker, a counselor, someone who really gets in the mud and helps out humanity, but you’re choosing to be an artist. So don’t fucking complain. Do your best and always, like Natasha said, be brave in the cave.

Bedingfield: With the pigeons and the planes. I think you’re exactly right. I think you said being willing for it to be shit as well. Starting somewhere. One thing I think is that everything you need is in your hands. More than ever, everything is in your hands. Hey, that could be our next song, Zack.

Fox: There you go. It’s all in your hands.

Bedingfield: But it’s there. Also, don’t look down on the small stuff. Don’t look down on everyone else who’s around you who’s just starting something. Be brave enough to start, to be a beginner, and don’t look down on all the other beginners. It’s almost like a computer game. I get good at something, and then I want to try something new because I actually want to be a beginner and it’s really scary to be not good at something. I was trying to learn the dance. I’m not good. I made them slow it down.

Fox: And it’s like you made the song, you should be completely OK with butchering that dance because you made the fucking song. But you were like, “Nah, I got to be humble. This is a new territory. I got to learn what they doing.”

Bedingfield: Zack, can I ask you, what was the decision in the Jesus video song where you didn’t… Were you wearing nothing? Is that what every journalist asks?

Fox: Just Natasha. No. I think I had something on, but they blurred me.

Bedingfield: But did you feel scared when you put that out? Did you have a feeling, that feeling of like, “Ooh, this is brave?”

Fox: Nah. I was just being me.

Bedingfield: I just do think it is the funniest thing when people are wearing full clothes on the top.

Fox: Oh yeah. What’s it called? Winnie the Poohing. Or Donald Ducking is another alternative. That’s my natural state of being in the house. So I wasn’t uncomfortable.

Bedingfield: So you’ve got a really special woman.

Fox: Yeah. One would say she’s very tolerant of this kind of behavior. Are you seeing someone, Natasha? Are you married?

Bedingfield: I am. I’m married and I have a 3-year-old. And it’s really fun because I get to play with kids’ toys again, so I get to play with Legos and marble runs.

Fox: Do you feel like you’re reliving your childhood? Or not reliving it, but getting to re-experience some of it? Is he musical? Are you going to push that? Do the music thing?

Bedingfield: No. I’m just happy that he’s healthy.

Fox: That’s dope. I don’t have kids, but if my kid tried to be a comedian, I would… “Just get the fuck out of my house. Be a fucking teacher.” That’s what I wanted to do, but I didn’t have no money to go to school and learn how to do that. If my kid was like, “I want to be funny,” I’d be like, “Oh, here you go telling jokes.”

Bedingfield: I mean, it’s just wanting to be funny and being funny… when someone’s funny then you just know they are.

Fox: Like Richard Pryor’s son had no fucking business trying to do comedy. That shit was crazy. That shit was ass. It was pure hot ass. And then he got booed at the Apollo and it was like, well yeah, man, you were supposed to go help them cure cancer or something. Your dad grew up in a brothel. Go help single mothers find housing so we don’t create more situations that create Richard Pryors.

[Here’s where things got super off-topic. We decided to cut it for space. But we promise that it was fantastic.]



Fox: Are there any artists, American artists, that you want to work with right now that you’re like, “I want to make a song with them”? Would you work with Young Dolph?

Bedingfield: There’s this guy called Zack Fox who I think would be really cool to write a amazing top line for. I do write a lot of funny things and I don’t have the outlet to put it out because I don’t think that people would receive it from me. So it would be fun to do it with someone. Because I tried. I wrote one song called, “I want to have your babies,” and I thought it was really funny. And some people really liked it, but a lot more people really hated it.

Fox: Really? How long ago was this?

Bedingfield: This was after “Unwritten” and I had a bunch of hits, and then I had an amazing time going around the world, and I thought I was funnier than I was. We loved it in the studio and it was all about the things that women don’t say out loud, that we just think. Like when we’re on a date, we’re like, “Could this be the dad of my kid?” But I think when I released it, people thought I was serious.

Fox: I think that’s where you might have missed something. If it’s about the things that women don’t want to say out loud, that’s a lot of things. You know what I mean? So the song can start with, “I want to have your babies,” and that is a thing that you’re not supposed to say out loud, but it could end with, “I want to shoot your mama.” You know what I mean? In-law drama like I want to beat this bitch’s ass because she keep…

Bedingfield: You’re right. Because women have way more on their brains.

Guys, I hate to ruin the bit…

Fox: See, we making magic and Brenton fucking it up, man. This is exactly why.

Bedingfield: He’s just like an exec.

Man, that’s following me to the grave. Thank you both so much for being a part of this.

Fox: No, this was fucking awesome.