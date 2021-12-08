I was aware that I had things I needed to address. That’s something I’ve been aware of for a while, probably before The Healing Component. Just out of my own maturity, I had to learn how to deal with things like issues, trauma, and motherfuckers I don’t like. I had to learn how to deal with life, learn how to process what’s happened to me, and come out on the other side. I realized that’s something music has been doing for me anyway, without even being conscious of it. Once I realized that, my thought process was, “OK, how do I do this intentionally?” Pieces of a Man was me doing that on a large scale, I was really getting into myself for the two years before that album came out.

To keep a buck with you, I planned on creating a completely different album before Elephant in the Room. I look at Chance and Kendrick as a blueprint for cooking up an album. I know that blueprint has been used before, but these are the people that I can see to my left and right. They have a main person on engineering and sound, one who takes care of instruments and brings in other musicians or instrumentalists. They have a main person who chops up the samples. I feel like that would be a great home-base for cooking up an album. I’ve watched other people do it that way, so I was putting this team together and I had an epiphany.

Why would I put all my time and effort and resources into making this grand album? Why would I make this an attempt at my best work, my magnum opus, so that a label could have 50% of my best shit? I’d be sick if someone had 50% of my Illmatic, 50% of my College Dropout.

I’m not about to set out with all the intention to do something like that so that somebody else can have a big piece of it. I pivoted from that idea and had to think—what else can I do that is still an impactful offering to people? That’s how Elephant in the Room came up, born out of that frustration of looking for what to do. This thing that I don’t ever talk about is how this label situation has stifled me. I literally don’t speak about this shit that much. Very wild shit has happened behind the scenes that I don’t talk about and I could really light motherfuckers up, and I think that’s kind of what brought me to Elephant in the Room. There’s a lot of shit that I feel like I am not saying that I could say, whether it be to the man, to the industry, to myself within my own life—there are things I see that I don’t ever talk about. That’s the inception of Elephant in the Room, and from there I was just picking a bunch of different topics that I felt would be good elephants in the room.



This album was pretty easy to write because these are all personal experiences. A personal experience that is more like a journey is very easy to write about because all I have to do is talk about what I experienced, figure out how to make it rhyme, and throw a bar or two in there. But the most poignant aspect of songs like that is the fact that this actually happened, so if I write it a certain way, people will be able to tell that it actually happened. I don’t need as many bars, I don’t need as many crazy rhyme schemes, even though that’s how I think.