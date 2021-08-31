Multi-Platinum rapper Juvenile needs no introduction. From his early days in the Hot Boys with Lil Wayne, Turk, and B.G., to a stellar solo career that produced chart-topping songs and albums, Juvenile has his fingerprints all over hip-hop history.

So today, it’s only right we present Juvenile with a P&P Award in honor of his lifetime of achievements in hip-hop. We know most of the P&P Awards are mainly for laughs, but in all seriousness, Juvenile deserves his flowers. Catch more P&P Awards on all of the Pigeons & Planes social media channels.