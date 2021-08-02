Funk Flex doesn’t consider himself an artist. In the eyes of the New York’s legendary DJ, his main role is to elevate those around him.

Regardless of how he views his ever-present duty in hip-hop, there’s clearly an art to the way he ignited New York’s Central Park SummerStage earlier this month, during what was, for many, their first concert back in the city that slept for a year.

As a day of rain began to clear, Flex prepped fans for GZA’s JBL True Summer show by spinning classics, from Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight” to Biz Markie’s “Nobody Beats the Biz”—a moment he used to honor the late hip-hop giant on the weekend of his passing.

It all felt like something like a comeback for New York, as families and older hip-hop heads entered the outdoor venue. And Funk was there to help, using precision, personality, a whole lot of percussion, and even a couple Flex bombs to get everyone moving.

Flex isn’t the first performer to grace the series’ stages, either. JBL’s True Summer is a run of COVID-safe concerts celebrating the company’s True Wireless products, as well as a brand partnership with the National Independent Venue Association’s #SaveOurStages campaign. Besides donating $100K to NIVA, JBL True Summer has already sponsored a gig in Los Angeles featuring Bebe Rexha, Jason Derulo, and DJ Sophia Eris, and has more events coming up. Chicago’s Lollapalooza will take place in late July, and there’s a Miami show slated for August 7, which will include performances from DJ Walshy Fire, Carmen DeLeon, and more.

But it was in New York that we caught up with Flex, chatting with the city’s most influential hype man about JBL True Summer, his early 60 Minutes of Funk tapes, and helping younger MCs find their audiences.

How does it feel to see New York starting to have live shows again?

I think there’s a huge resurgence of live shows, which is good. I think a lot of good artists are getting opportunities to perform.

I’m personally excited to hear some of Liquid Swords, and I know the first 60 Minutes of Funk tape came out that same month in November of ’95.

That’s right. The kids these days, though, they don’t know. When they come to hear me, they don’t even know. It’s so interesting.