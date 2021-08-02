Funk Flex doesn’t consider himself an artist. In the eyes of the New York’s legendary DJ, his main role is to elevate those around him.
Regardless of how he views his ever-present duty in hip-hop, there’s clearly an art to the way he ignited New York’s Central Park SummerStage earlier this month, during what was, for many, their first concert back in the city that slept for a year.
As a day of rain began to clear, Flex prepped fans for GZA’s JBL True Summer show by spinning classics, from Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight” to Biz Markie’s “Nobody Beats the Biz”—a moment he used to honor the late hip-hop giant on the weekend of his passing.
It all felt like something like a comeback for New York, as families and older hip-hop heads entered the outdoor venue. And Funk was there to help, using precision, personality, a whole lot of percussion, and even a couple Flex bombs to get everyone moving.
Flex isn’t the first performer to grace the series’ stages, either. JBL’s True Summer is a run of COVID-safe concerts celebrating the company’s True Wireless products, as well as a brand partnership with the National Independent Venue Association’s #SaveOurStages campaign. Besides donating $100K to NIVA, JBL True Summer has already sponsored a gig in Los Angeles featuring Bebe Rexha, Jason Derulo, and DJ Sophia Eris, and has more events coming up. Chicago’s Lollapalooza will take place in late July, and there’s a Miami show slated for August 7, which will include performances from DJ Walshy Fire, Carmen DeLeon, and more.
But it was in New York that we caught up with Flex, chatting with the city’s most influential hype man about JBL True Summer, his early 60 Minutes of Funk tapes, and helping younger MCs find their audiences.
How does it feel to see New York starting to have live shows again?
I think there’s a huge resurgence of live shows, which is good. I think a lot of good artists are getting opportunities to perform.
I’m personally excited to hear some of Liquid Swords, and I know the first 60 Minutes of Funk tape came out that same month in November of ’95.
That’s right. The kids these days, though, they don’t know. When they come to hear me, they don’t even know. It’s so interesting.
Man. But how does it feel to incorporate classics in live shows now? For some people, and for me, this is my first show back. Having classics in the mix, do you think it helps people really get into that return?
I like the vintage stuff. I like both equally. I like my new music as much as I do the classics. And I think what’s dope about the game is you still get to enjoy it. Social media, that’s an amazing piece, because it kind of brings those things to life. So it’s nice.
Of course, of course. And obviously like you said, you have the new stuff. You’ve been there for the rise of New York’s finest MCs. How crucial is it to still be there for the new school of artists, the CJs, the Rowdy Rebels, as you’ve been this year on this collaborative level?
I just dropped something yesterday.
The track with Polo G.
Lil Baby, Post Malone. There’s so many artists I like. I enjoy the new artists. I enjoy the new ones just as much as the adult artists. I dedicate myself to artists. I don’t consider myself an artist. I consider the guys that grab that mic and everything the artist.
Yeah?
And a DJ’s job is to play music.
So, from the perspective of a man who has played in just about every corner of this city over the years, does it hold more weight to be performing on a day like today when we’re outside here in Central Park?
Absolutely. Central Park has a New York feel. I don’t even do a lot of events here. So yeah, absolutely. Absolutely, it’s nice.
The goal of this JBL True Summer event is to help unite the community through live shows. How would you describe the power that live music has, specifically on the community here in the city?
It’s such an expression of where we came from, of not being able to move around without a mask. Not being out, not being anything, not enjoying ourselves.
Is it comparable to anything else? Do you get a different vibe from an atmosphere like Central Park today?
Even driving up here and coming up here, absolutely.
And when we look at your history with live music, is there a favorite show from the earlier years that you can look back to? Maybe something that highlights the power of community in the city? Or do you think back to some of your earlier sets?
The Tunnel Palladium.
What about it in particular?
If you heard the early sets, that’s like mid-’90s, the ’90s. Nothing is better. It’s just that I remember it. And I think it was the venues, the way the venues looked. There were big clubs, a lot of lights, a lot of glass. I don’t know. They were before social media, so the only enjoyment was the music and the artists. It’s cool now that you have a phone, I get it. But I don’t know.
I like to keep mine away, myself.
Yeah, I don’t like that.
Now, with what you’re doing here today, JBL and NIVA are teaming up for this True Summer program. And JBL is donating $100K in products to music venues to raise funds for many of those affected by the pandemic. How do you see this city and its new musicians navigate out of this pandemic? How do you see the music community bounce back from this past year we’ve had?
The music community, I think, well the streaming and everything never slowed down. It was nice. But the live venues that we see now that we really rely on, that’s an artist’s bread and butter. I think it’s doubling and tripling. That’s me. Now is it going to stay there? I don’t know. It might be a fad. I do think there’s still a large portion of people still not coming out. I don’t think everyone has embraced coming out. But… It seems like it’s thriving. If you have a passion for a live show and you’re an artist and you’re going to make money, then your audience is going to get bigger.
Keeping in mind what you’ll be spinning today, and the decades of hits you’ve thrown on air, which track or tracks do you think best embody summer in the city?
I only have one. Nas, “The World Is Yours,” if you’re gonna think summer in the city.
It’s a beautiful day after the rain. What do you hope to take away from an event like this?
I hope everybody has a good time. And there was some rain and for some reason it cleared up and it’s nice out. We’re going to have a good time.