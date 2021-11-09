I wanted to ask you about the tattoo across your chest. What is it and when did you get it?

It was my first trip to LA when I was doing all the meetings. And it was my birthday so I told [my manager] Andrew that I wanted a tattoo, and he introduced me to his friend who does tattoos. It says love in Russian and I got it because of this girl that I’ve been talking to from Russia for a long time. She’s just really cool and I don’t know, she just inspired me to get it.

And what about the face tats, when did you get those?

[Laughs] They were my first tattoos. I have three now, but I got the anarchy one and the star when I was 17. It was right after I dropped out of school, so I was like, “Fuck it. I’m getting face tat.” Usually face tats are an indication that I’m doing very bad mentally. I get face tats when I’m going through something. They’re like a coping mechanism.

Yeah. Some people say you get a face tattoo because you know, “I’ll never have to go to a real job interview.” So it’s like a commitment.

It’s definitely a commitment, but a lot of people say they get them for motivation too. I just got them because I was just in the mud. My music was doing so shitty when I got these tattoos. I was like yeah, I just don’t care.

Beyond stuff that influences you, what kind of music are you listening to lately?

I fuck with Joji a lot. Joji is probably my favorite artist that’s alive. I listen to him all the time. I’ve literally got him on right now on the TV. I listen to a lot of Current Joys too. I listen to The Drums a lot. I listen to Bon Iver a lot. I really like acoustic music when I’m just chilling by myself. It depends on the day. Sometimes I’m listening to indie, sometimes I’m listening to post punk. I like electronic too. I like Crystal Castles a lot. I like Lebanon Hanover.

It was recently that I started to really love music. Up until maybe 2021, I was just listening to mainstream indie shit and then well-known SoundCloud stuff, but I went much deeper into music this year.

Your manager mentioned that you were into Elliott Smith too.

Oh yeah. I like Elliott Smith a lot. I haven’t been listening to him as much though, but I used to listen to Elliot Smith a lot when I was drinking. He’s like drinking music for me.

Lyrically, Elliott had a lot of the kind of dark, self-loathing stuff that you can hear a little bit in your music. Overall, would you describe yourself as an unhappy person?

I don’t want to say that I’m so depressed all the time, but I mean, at the end of the day, I pretty much feel the same as I did a while ago. I’m easily distracted, so when I’m out doing stuff I feel pretty good, but when I’m back at home, by myself, I don’t usually feel very good. That’s when I record or just listen to music. I used to be obnoxiously sad two years ago, and you can hear it in my music. But now it’s kind of just like… I don’t know, I’m used to it.

How do you feel about kids looking up to you? Is that uncomfortable at all?

I feel like I’m not special, you know? There’s a lot of people that feel like me and I’m just expressing it and they appreciate it. So yeah, it’s all good. I think it’s cool. It’s weird for me obviously because I think I’m a loser. Like kids will text me and they’re like, “I want to be like you” or “I want to look like you.” And shit, it doesn’t make any sense to me. I accept it, but I don’t think that anyone should have an idol though, because you should just be you. But people are going to do what they want. I mean, I used to idolize people, but then they all died.

Who were those people?

Like [XXXTentacion]. I really loved X when I was younger, like when I was 16. I thought he was the coolest.

He was also into doing different kinds of things musically. I first got into you from the more upbeat songs like “i walk this earth,” but then the thing that got me more interested is that you can make songs like “in love” and “see you later.” Do those songs all come from the same place, or are you in a different mood when you’re writing something slower?

No, I definitely feel a lot different. When I’m recording the acoustic, the slower stuff, it’s pretty much always the same setting. It’s me, at home. I have to be at home to record those songs, in this room and it has to be really dark and I’m always drinking wine. Dude, alcohol’s really… I mean, it sounds stupid, but alcohol’s one of my vices for sure. I used to be really bad with that. I used to be an alcoholic. Like when I was 17, I was fucked up off that shit pretty bad. But now I’m not.

And you don’t do drugs anymore because of that one experience?

No. Literally I did drugs once and I never will again. I feel left out, because I’ve got a lot of friends that do drugs. I mean, I know that it’s not the best thing. Whenever I speak about drugs in my music, I’m talking about prescriptions that I’ve abused or alcohol. But yeah, I kind of want to try again, but I don’t know. I’m too nervous after that, you know?

Yeah. It might not be worth it.

It might not be bro. I could fuck around and die, because I almost died last time.

We’re seeing the younger artists who grew up on SoundCloud and listened to Lil Peep and XXX get older, and now they’re discovering other things and making music themselves. It seems like there’s a new wave of blended influences coming in. Do you think you and your peers are carving out your own lane?

Yeah, it’s coming up. There’s definitely another SoundCloud wave happening, but I’m not super into that because I’m more into rock music now. I used to be more into the 808s. But yeah, we’re definitely going to figure this out and we’re going to come up with our own shit. I mean, we’re pretty much there, but we just have to keep refining it. I think we’re pretty close.

Does that community of new artists exist anywhere for you, the way a lot of the SoundCloud rappers were all in the same orbit? You mentioned Discord, but are there other places where you can find other people in your lane or on the same wavelength?

No, I feel like I have enough people around me at this point. I don’t like working with people I don’t know really. It’s not something I enjoy. I like doing shit by myself most of the time and it’s not because I think that I’m better or anything, I just like doing it myself. But I did really enjoy working with Jonny [Pierce, of The Drums] recently. He’s sick. He’s one of the best people ever. So working with him was amazing.

Usually, I make a song in an hour or two hours, but [“f*ck everything!”] took days. Just because we kept fucking refining it and refining it and doing more. And it wasn’t even torture, because if it was anyone else, it probably would have been torture. But since it was with Jonny, I was enjoying it.

Your music is interesting because it has this catchy retro sound on songs like “i walk this earth,” but it’s still got a DIY feel. How did you land on that combination?

Yeah man, I don’t know. A lot of people will ask me if I like The Cure and Joy Division and stuff and I’m like, “No, I’ve heard no songs from either of those bands.” So people always get weirded out, but I just do what I think sounds cool.

Do you produce and play instruments?

Minimally. I’m trying to get into it now more. I play guitar, but not insanely. More acoustic than electric, but I’m going to get an electric soon. Before I made music I produced lo-fi beats under a different name, so I know my way around. I can produce a song if I have to.

I’m going to start playing more myself. I want to be completely independent in that sense where I don’t have to rely on anyone to do anything. I feel like I’ll unlock some crazy new sound that I don’t even know about yet.

Do you feel like you’re making exactly what you want to make right now, or are you limited by resources or what you know how to do?

I mean, there’s always something cooler. I work with this one dude mostly now called Mangetsu and he’s in the collective that I was talking to you about, Contra. He’s really sick and he produces a lot of music for me and Pastel [Drip]. He produced “it only gets worse” in a couple hours and then he sent it to me and I made the song. But I don’t feel satisfied with my sound yet. I’ll take it way further.

Do you have favorites out of your own songs?

I don’t listen to my music really ever. I don’t really like it. I like my slower songs more than anything if I have to listen to my own music. I can’t just sit around listening to my own shit. But if I slow it down, I can definitely listen to my own music, because it doesn’t sound like me anymore. So that’s why I be doing that a lot. I love slow music in general. I was slowing down music before it was a trend, like slowed plus reverb on YouTube.

You’ve gotta make an EKKSTACY chopped and screwed album.

Bro, in 2019, I made an entire album where every single song was slowed. But everyone was like, “Man, it’s not a good idea. Everything sounds better sped up.” I almost dropped it, but I never did. It was called I’m Tired. I didn’t drop it slow, I dropped it normal speed. But I thought it was so fucking sick dude. I should have done it. That would be so ahead of everything if I did that.