Grammy Award-winning, multi-Platinum rapper Big Boi is a certified hip-hop icon. From putting Atlanta on the map during his days with OutKast, to a successful solo career as a rapper, to gracing the silver screen in nearly a dozen films as an actor, Big Boi has truly done it all. He belongs in the Pantheon of music, and any rising artist can look up to his career as one to emulate.

So today we honor Big Boi with the SouthernplayalisticAward for Outstanding Contributions to Hip-Hop. We know most of the P&P Awards are mainly for laughs, but in all seriousness, Big Boi deserves his flowers. Catch more P&P Awards on all of the Pigeons & Planes social media channels.