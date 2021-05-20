Every month, we try to keep up with the daily onslaught of new music, and every month we highlight the best new artists. But what about the albums? Even in the non-stop streaming economy albums still matter to most music fans, and since we’re usually focused on sharing all our favorite new singles, we realize that we don’t talk about albums enough. So we started The Rotation as a place for Pigeons & Planes contributors to speak on some albums they're currently into.

But first, we have to acknowledge that 2021 is already shaping up to be a generous year for music. With so many artists unable to tour in 2020, a lot of energy has been redirected toward creating in the studio (or at home), and we’re just starting to hear the results of that now.

This feature just highlights a handful of current favorites, but there are so many other great projects out now. To name a few:

Kenny Mason – Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

Caleborate – Light Hit My Skin

Jimi Somehwere – Nothing Gold Can Stay

Crumb – Ice Melt

AG Club – F*ck Your Expectations PT. 2

The Alchemist – This Thing Of Ours

Jorja Smith – Be Right Back

ssgkobe – KO.

Shelley FKA DRAM – Shelley FKA DRAM

AJ Tracey – Flu Game

Van Buren Records – Bad For Press

JAHMED – ARMANI

MAVI – END OF THE EARTH

Read on for some other recent standouts that we’ve got in rotation.