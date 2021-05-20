Every month, we try to keep up with the daily onslaught of new music, and every month we highlight the best new artists. But what about the albums? Even in the non-stop streaming economy albums still matter to most music fans, and since we’re usually focused on sharing all our favorite new singles, we realize that we don’t talk about albums enough. So we started The Rotation as a place for Pigeons & Planes contributors to speak on some albums they're currently into.
But first, we have to acknowledge that 2021 is already shaping up to be a generous year for music. With so many artists unable to tour in 2020, a lot of energy has been redirected toward creating in the studio (or at home), and we’re just starting to hear the results of that now.
This feature just highlights a handful of current favorites, but there are so many other great projects out now. To name a few:
Kenny Mason – Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
Caleborate – Light Hit My Skin
Jimi Somehwere – Nothing Gold Can Stay
Crumb – Ice Melt
AG Club – F*ck Your Expectations PT. 2
The Alchemist – This Thing Of Ours
Jorja Smith – Be Right Back
ssgkobe – KO.
Shelley FKA DRAM – Shelley FKA DRAM
AJ Tracey – Flu Game
Van Buren Records – Bad For Press
JAHMED – ARMANI
MAVI – END OF THE EARTH
Read on for some other recent standouts that we’ve got in rotation.