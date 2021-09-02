Every month, we try to keep up the daily onslaught of new music, and every month we highlight the best new artists. But what about the albums? In today’s non-stop streaming economy, singles and playlists are more popular than ever, and the traditional full-length project has become less of a priority.

To most music fans, albums still matter, and a good album is an opportunity for an artist to present depth and versatility. Since we’re usually focused on sharing all our favorite new singles, we realize that we don’t talk about albums enough, so we’ve starting a new feature.

Each month, we’ll ask some Pigeons & Planes contributors and friends of the brand to share which albums they’re currently listening to and what they like about them. Here is the latest installation of The Rotation.