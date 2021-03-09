I feel like your story so far is made up of a few of those crossroads. First you decided, okay, I’m going to pursue music full-time, and then maybe, the second was when you said, I’m going to sign with this label and see what they can do for me. Now this third one, you know what I’ve seen what the machine can do, and have decided to return to yourself. The first one is the one I don’t know anything about. Do you remember that moment where you first realized people like your music enough that you could do this full time?

I was a lifeguard in my parents’ neighborhood. The pool was right down the road, and it was my first job. It made me realize like, wow, I can not have a job. I can’t focus on something like that. And being a lifeguard is just sitting down in a chair, it’s not even anything. I was just like, if I can’t do this, I got to find something else. So day after day after day, I was sitting in the sun thinking about it.

So at first I made the decision in my head that I could do music. I thought it was probable, and I acted on that. I think that’s what got me here, was that that was a risk. I took a risk. And it worked, which is really crazy. All the kids who are reading this or whatever, if you think you got sauce, take the risk. If it doesn’t work, you need to be prepared for that, yes, and you need to have a backup plan, yes. Music isn’t everything, there’s more to life, yes. But if you think you can do it, by all means, my guy or girl, do it. Because it is very, very possible.

A lot of kids, they’ll hit me up and they’ll be asking me for advice, and I don’t respond to a whole lot of DMs because at this point I do get quite a few DMs, but they’re just asking me things like, “What kind of equipment should I get?” It’s like, you’re asking me that? Just look at the YouTube tutorial. Just look that up.

But also too, they’ll be asking for some kind of handout or some kind of favor and it’s like, that’s not how it works. Even if it did work, and I were to give you that favor, would you have as good of a time if you just did it yourself and you took a risk on yourself and you grew? That’s really what it’s about.

Painting, drawing, music, all these things. I feel like that’s my purpose. It took me a long time to get here, but I feel very purposeful with the way I move, and I want to make a difference and I want this music and this art, I want it to affect people. And I want them to have a good time. And if you’re just doing it just to make some bread, or get a girl, or whatever, there is no fulfillment in that for you and you will not find happiness there. I got to tell you, it’s not going to happen buddy. Sorry.

A lot of people don’t understand the money isn’t what it’s portrayed to be either, as a musician. Even if you’re part of a label.

Yeah. It’s not really that crazy. You could be an accountant or something. If you’re about the bread like that, it’s not that crazy. Even if they do get Drake money, it can not make you happy. It can’t. You have to make you happy. And if you don’t know how to do that, it might be kind of a sad road.

That was almost my story for a second. But thank God I found grace and I came back. It was really kind of sketchy for a second. I’ve attempted suicide twice. It’s been a while now. Two years ago was the first time, or something. It was so horrible, and I was so lost, and so outside. I believe in a creator. I was so outside of the creator’s framework, the plan for me. It didn’t work, I didn’t succeed, I didn’t actually off myself. Thank God. There was no fulfillment.

We are here to help each other and we’re here to change the world. It’s clutch time. There’s a lot of horrible stuff going on, but there’s also a lot of good people doing a lot of good things. I personally think that energy is so much stronger.

I’m so sorry that you were in that place, and before we move on I want you to know there’s so much love for you out here, and I hope you continue to remember that and recognize signs in yourself when it’s feeling that way.

Thank you, I really appreciate that. The label was cool and I’m glad I did the industry thing. But the timing, there were parts of it that were bad. I didn’t have full creative freedom. And at that point I didn’t even know my creative process, so it was impossible to figure out because you can’t fully go there.

How did you get out of that darker place? Was it a conscious thing that you realized? Or did somebody step in and say, hey, there’s more out there?

It was the grace of God. That was really what it was. I didn’t deserve to come back. I did a lot of horrible things. Just like we all make mistakes and that’s the best part about forgiveness, and I think that’s a big part of life. One of the biggest parts of life is the law of forgiveness. It’s a law, just like gravity. I grew up in a religious household, and it confused me. It didn’t resonate with me, it scared me. There was a lot of talk about hell and all these things.

But that’s not what it’s about. That is so far from what it’s about. Coming back and really understanding the sacrifice that, in my opinion, Jesus made, and understanding it from being an adult and understanding it from my own point of view, not what someone is forced feeding me and trying to get me to believe, it was life changing, man. It was life changing and it’s empowering. That’s the thing with grace, it lets you step without being scared of breaking the eggshells. It lets you stomp.