You won’t know or care, but Pigeons & Planes has an unhealthy fascination with Michael Cera.

Did you say unhealthy?

It started with photoshopping him into album covers and spiraled from there. But we felt a little vindicated when he popped up on “She Knows This.” How did you land on that quote, “What if I want the satisfaction?”

Scott Pilgrim vs the World is a very classic movie. Cudi's a huge fan, and it was completely his idea. He's always quoting clips from movies, while we were in the studio, Cudi literally thought about that moment in the clip and the fact that his name is Scott. You know what I'm saying? He just pulled that out of the air.

It’s a unique form of creativity, hearing something totally separate click into place in a new context.

Cudi is the goat at that. He has constant references and ideas, and he's such a movie buff. If I say something, if I quote something from a movie right now, I know I can get him going, laughing... Just because that's the type of shit he's into.

When are you the most productive when it comes to the two of you?

When it's just us and we're just chilling and we've gotten so accustomed to creating together that it's extremely chill in the studio for the most part. We have our sessions where we need to hunker down and focus, but for the most part, it's jokes. And it really stems from Cudi. He'll say quotes from movies I've never seen and it will just sound funny as hell. I'm thinking he's making this shit up. That's just him.

Do you have movies on in the background?

We will. We'll put some movies on. Cudi's very particular in the studio. No sports, which kills me, especially around playoff time in basketball. I have to sneak out of the studio, pull out my iPhone and stream it. He just doesn't find any creativity from that. So normally it's movies, cartoons, sound off.

You don’t get distracted by sports?

I'm able to compartmentalize. I can work and if something crazy happens, I'm going to react and get right back to what I'm doing. But as far as visually stimulating, I don't know if sports is the most visually stimulating thing to have on in the studio. There's so much things you can put on that can inspire.

I’m not surprised to hear you can compartmentalize like that. You pulled off a crazy balancing act in the making of Man On The Moon III. You’ve worked with Daytrip before, but this was a new level. They were the new addition to your usual inner circle of legends like Plain Pat and Mike Dean. And to balance that on top of working with Cudi—talk me through the process.

I was with Cudi pretty much every day. My role was to keep Cudi inspired. So I would be creating with him, I would bring creations to other people, and then bring the music to him. You know, bring ideas from different producers, anything to jumpstart creativity.

Me and Daytrip, we have a special working relationship. We have a track record already, and we have chemistry. So bringing them in was natural. We were able to create a lot of records that way. And then some of the records, like for instance “Rockstar Knights,” I had to do outside of the studio and bring to Cudi for him to catch a vibe.

Plain Pat is literally our OG. So consulting Plain Pat about records he sent me outside of the Man On The Moon sessions, “Solo Dolo III” was a beat me and Plain Pat did initially during the Entergalactic sessions that Cudi never recorded to. But he was inspired to during the Man On The Moon III sessions.

His performance on that song is really powerful. I remember seeing you had checked in on him after hearing it for the first time.

Listen, Cudi's my brother, so I know him. We talk about a lot of things, but there's certain things he can really get out only through the music. When he recorded that—I'm in the studio with him every day. But that day he recorded it, I was not in the studio. It was just him and [studio engineer] Bill. He called me like, "Yo, I just cut to this." He sent it over, and I listened and called him right away.

The song is amazing by all standards. I really love that song off the album, but it's also very dark. It's a peek into the dark side of Cudi's mind, and I didn't want the dark side to fester. I didn't know if it was festering or what was going on. So I called just to make sure.

We pretty much talk about everything, but someone can tell you they're fine and not be fine and that's literally what he was saying in the record. He can play it off like everything's cool, and it not be cool. That's what’s scary. So I just wanted to do a better job of communicating with him, because we talk every day. So I want to make sure nothing's really getting by in that aspect.

It's strange, sometimes when you have that everyday level of interaction, you can lapse into a rhythm and forget to do that.

Exactly.