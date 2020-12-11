You also make visual art, including the last album cover. Are you in the same creative space making visual art versus making music, for example?

Oh no, there's definitely two modes. I just need music, music, music. But once I'm done with the project or once I'm done with music and I switch over to visual, I don't touch music at all. Because both of them deserve the same amount of time. I don't wanna go half and half. Like right now, I’m getting a lot of visual stuff together, now that the project is over.



How did the art start?

I'd always been into art as a kid. Then I got into photography. Then around 10th grade I got into cinematography heavy. I just wanted to make short films and just do a whole bunch of visual things like that. Sometimes I'll just make videos to songs that I like that aren’t even mine.



What’s the meaning behind the name The Shave Experiment?

It means what it says! [Laughs] Yeah, I was shaving off things from the music and from my life even. At the same time, I was experimenting with sounds and I was experimenting with my life in certain ways. I felt like one big experiment for a little bit and felt like I wasn’t controlling the narrative around my life. It didn't work out. Don't try it. That's what it really is. So that’s how you get the name, The Shave Experiment.



Let’s touch on the past a little bit. I know you've been making music for a while, under a different name with releases that aren’t available anymore. What would a 16 or 17 year old Q think of the new songs and the reception to them?

That’s a good question. He’d be like, “Yo, where did this come from? Where did this sound come from!” I wasn’t there, at that age. I was making rap songs and I was not in a similar mind frame compared to where I am now.



You know like, I'm from Florida, from Broward County. So, I was on that whole Kodak, X and Ski Mask wave. And the music I made reflected that, I wasn’t really listening to alternative sounds. But I also think the music I make now; I have way more artistic control over it.



Does it feel weird releasing a project at a time like this?

No, it doesn't actually. I'm very content. Whenever music drops, if it drops tomorrow or if it drops next year I'm chilling because I know this music is good and I know that it will do what it’s supposed to do. It can’t be stopped. Once it’s put there it can’t be stopped.



You've signed with Columbia since the last project. What has the process of being signed to a major label been like?

Honestly, it's been good. Like I've already known things about the music business 'cause my dad would tell me all of it. So now I'm experiencing everything he told me. Being on a label, it's not bad like how people say. You know, sometimes they want to get things done. Sometimes the plans might change. A person like me, I really understand how it works, even if I can get frustrated. But overall, it’s been great. Shoutout to them.



You mentioned your high school influences. What is influencing the music you make now?

Really now, it’s life. I live. It’s the sunset at this park I’m at. I don't even know what I listen to right now. I'm listening to jazz. A lot of jazz. Yeah, but I'm not making jazz music. I just remember how things sound, so I don't need to listen to it. If I wanna make sounds, it's really in my head already so whatever memory of the sound or influence I have I take it and I then I make it my own.



Like Shave, it sounds classic but not dated, which I tried really hard to do.



It sounds like you still.

It's because I didn't listen to anything to get Shave. I just used all the all the memories I have. Michael Jackson, Earth Wind & Fire even. I just put two and two together and it ends up working!



How did your dad react to the new project—did he like it? I noticed he has a co-write on "Take Me Where Your Heart Is.”

My dad is cut from a different cloth, you know! He's just like “Yo this is weird, but this is good because I've never heard it before.” Yeah, so he admits this is some weird music. This is this time, but it’s good that he’s like that—he's a very brutally honest person.



Are you looking forward to performing these songs live?

I have yet to perform any of my songs live, ever! Sometimes I think, “Wow, I’ve done all this stuff, but I’ve never even played a show.” So we’ll have to see how it goes. I know I can do it, though.



2021!

2021.