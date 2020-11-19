Rico Nasty’s highly anticipated major label debut album Nightmare Vacation is out in December, and in the lead up we spent time with the DMV native for the latest episode of Making It, our series in partership with In The Know. Rico is an unapologetic new music and fashion icon, and she talks about where her self-confidence comes from, being a woman in rap, and much more in the finale of Season 2. “I see so many people compare me to other female artists because they’re just carefree and fun. If sounding like me means being fun, then I definitely take pride in that,” Rico says.

Watch the other episodes of Making It ft. Ambar Lucid, Melvoni, Kota The Friend, Omar Apollo, Kenny Mason, and more on YouTube here.