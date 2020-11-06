"So much of what I felt like I couldn't tell anyone I was always writing down and so I feel like that's what's translating in my music now. It's all my secrets." Dominican-American singer, songwriter, and model María Isabel's music is based in R&B but she touches on topics that so many people can relate to including mental health, relationships, and family. María's debut EP Stuck In The Sky is out now—get familiar with the rising star in the latest episode of Making It, our series made in partnership with In The Know.

