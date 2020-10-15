There’s no shortage of talent in Brooklyn, but 17-year-old Melvoni continues to push the current trends and sounds into new territory. What sets him apart is his consistency and the intensity that comes through in his songs. As he explains in this new episode of Making It, our series with In The Know, the pain comes from a real place. Melvoni breaks down his path from struggling to have enough lunch money and 15 hour days working at the supermarket to being one of New York rap’s rising stars. “The majority of people would consider where I come from a negative place, but I’ve always been surrounded by positivity,” he says.

