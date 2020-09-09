Not everyone can be an A&R.

“I don’t think everyone can be an A&R. Of course, it requires someone who is patient and passionate about the job. As an A&R, it’s not just these business relationships. A lot of the time, you’re really acting as a therapist for clients and sometimes you take on the role of a big brother or sister. You play so many roles, so I don’t think it’s a job for just anybody. I think people on the Internet tend to see it as a much easier task than it really is. Being an A&R is much more than signing talent. You’re not the person in the movies with sunglasses on and plaques on the wall in the studio. It really is a 24/7 commitment and job and you really have to be passionate about your artist, the company or label you work for, and all of those things.

"It definitely takes ear, talent, determination, and just passion. Otherwise, it’s just not the job for you. People’s livelihood will depend on you. Your artist’s career will be in your hands, essentially, so unless you have all of those, then no A&R is not for everyone.” - Ashley Calhoun, SVP @ Pulse Music Group

“There are a lot of people on Twitter claiming to be A&Rs and these people have not the slightest clue. However, I don’t believe you have to work at a label to be an A&R. You can work with an artist or you can own a studio and help A&R projects. I have friends run a studio who work with different artists and producers and they’re in there helping them making records. They’re going to bring in this rapper, this producer, and so forth. I feel like if you’re in that sort of position where you’re calling plays, helping hands-on to put together a project, and bringing stuff in, I feel that’s an A&R.

"That’s a part of A&R. There’s many different parts to A&R, it’s not just research, putting together records; it’s putting everything together. So yeah, I think people that don’t necessarily work at labels can be A&Rs, but I do think that term has been used too loosely.” - Dilan “Hef” Ames, Director of A&R @ 10K Projects

An A&R is not a manager.

“In a lot of ways they're similar depending on who the A&R is. I tend to approach A&R from a management perspective, but for a manager, it’s really a 24/7 job for real. You’re really in the trenches, thinking about the future beyond the label, and all sorts of things. Typically, you’re really centered in on your artists. I feel like as an A&R though, you might be constantly looking for more talent and you’re not as tunnel vision as a manager would be. With that being said, a lot of the same roles are being covered by both sides.

My personal opinion is a label or publishing A&R should never be outworking a manager. I feel like both sides should be working equally as hard or for a manager, slightly even harder. When I see the reverse, it doesn’t really work out.” - Ashley Calhoun, A&R @ Pulse Music Group

“Even though that misconception is wrong, it’s even more wrong just because of how most of us take on twenty hats. You become a part-time manager, therapist, life coach, financial officer, and friend. Because when you take on an artist, you take on their whole life. It becomes more than just the music, their hunger intertwines with yours.” - Julissa “Trophy” Bartholomew, A&R @ Cinematic Music Group