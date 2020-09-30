Sydney-raised, LA-based singer-songwriter THE BLOSSOM makes modern pop music that pulls influence from rap production, shoegaze, indie rock, electronic music, and more. She's been keeping busy during quarantine recording and creating, including "STILL WITH U," which we're premiering the video for today. Of the song, she tells us, "[It] is a release of both tension, bravado, and vulnerability that I carry with me. A lil serenade to my anxiety, growing pains and restlessness. I hope anyone listening in their bedrooms feels seen and understood. At least for a split moment."

THE BLOSSOM collaborates widely and "STILL WITH U" was produced by DVDX, a regular collaborator of rapper Kenny Mason. "I’m a big supporter of Kenny's project—sonically it’s super inspiring and I gravitated towards it instantaneously," THE BLOSSOM tells us. "DVDX really understood my sonic palette and we immediately clicked, nerding out on music together. His sense of rhythm and understanding of the kinds of 808s I really like was so on point and we also both have an insanely eclectic taste in music. His perspective is so cool."

"If I’m not making, creating or consuming something I honestly feel pretty useless to myself and other people," THE BLOSSOM adds, reflecting on how she's been keeping inspired during quarantine. "Sharing and connecting with others has helped me stay afloat mentally. I thrive from connecting and I exploring mine and other peoples music everyday. I just sink my teeth into creating something everyday, a song or a beat.. these kinds of expressions feel like layers that I have shed everyday, or else I’d lose myself."

Watch the premiere of the "STILL WITH U" video above and look out for a new EP from THE BLOSSOM early next year.