Atlanta rapper Yung Mal has returned with his latest project, 1.5 Way Or No Way, with guest appearances from Pooh Shiesty, G Herbo, Lil Gotit, and more.

Anchored by his nimble lyrical ability, 1.5 Way Or No Way demonstrates how Yung Mal can rap with some of the biggest in the game right now and still hold his own. Project standouts like “Walkin” featuring Pooh Shiesty and “Wassup With Me” featuring G Herbo reflect two different sides of this project. “Walkin” finds Mal and Shiesty speaking to the streets, while he and Herbo rap about their emotional scars on “Wassup With Me.” Mal has also been working on this project for a while, teasing his song “Where U Been” back in October.

1.5 Way Or No Way comes on the heels of Yung Mal’s 2020 full-length offering with 6 Rings, where he joined forces with rising producer Pyrex Whippa. Mal has also started his own label, 1.5 Da Label. The collective pays homage to the neighborhood he grew up in as a child. While still being guided by OGs like Gucci Mane, Mal strives to create his own path and make a lane for himself amongst the other hot Atlanta rappers in his area.

Listen to Yung Mal’s new project, 1.5 Way Or No Way, featuring Pooh Shiesty, G Herbo, Lil Gotit, and more, down below.