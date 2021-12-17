Just five months since the release of his debut album Moon Boy, Yung Bleu has returned with a new EP titled No, I’m Not Ok.

Unlike his last full-length offering, which boasted features from some of hip-hop’s biggest names (Drake, Gunna, Chris Brown, Kehlani, Kodak Black), No, I’m Not Ok is highlighted by just one guest appearance—R&B legend Monica featured on the EP’s third track, “Family.”

And yet, its lack of guest appearances is for the best, as the five-track project sees Bleu drift between rapper and singer, while reflecting on his newfound stardom over smooth, R&B-influenced production.

No, I’m Not Ok catches the 27-year-old Alabama artist on the heels of a breakout year, with Bleu capturing awards for Best New Artist at the BET Soul Train Awards in November and BET’s Hip-Hop Awards in October.

Following his 38-date North American tour, which kicked off in August and hit major cities including Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Bleu performed at Rolling Loud’s LA festival, where he delivered a notable performance on Day 1 of the three-day event.

Stream Yung Bleu’s new EP now on all major platforms.