It feels like only yesterday that Youngs Teflon finally added the third and final part to his iconic mixtape series, Call Of Duty, but as it turns out, that was over a year ago and the South London rhymer is already gearing up for the next project, All Eyes On Me Against The World.

Tef is keeping the release date close to his chest for now, but after a few recent drops (“Plato” in March, “Sharks” with Tiny Boost last month), he’s just dropped “Stay Dangerous”. This time round, we get a slightly more introspective Tef as he speaks on his past and the unforgiving coldness of the streets as Rich Made’s sombre, piano-led production plays out beneath. You’d be forgiven for thinking his bars about skipping out on expensive meals to get back to the ends were boasts, but that’s just the life he led.

Keeping the visuals straight to the point, he calls on Hood Projects to bring that juxtaposition to life. Highlighting the contrast between those two sides, we starts with shots of Tef, his bulldog and his team on the roads, before jumping into scenes of him on his own in what looks like a high-end restaurant with some expensive drinks laid out in front of him.

Peep the “Stay Dangerous” visuals at the top.