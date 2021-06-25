Virginia rapper Young Rog has unleashed his long-awaited Boy Next Door project, his first substantial effort since signing to LVRN in 2018.

Featuring appearances from 6LACK, Freddie Gibbs, and Summer Walker, Boy Next Door sees the rising rapper follow through on the promising singles he dropped prior to its release. Running at a brisk 26 minutes, there’s no room for filler and Rog makes it clear that his first project was well-worth the wait.

Prior to the release of the record, Rog dropped the Mac Grant-directed visual for his Summer Walker collaboration, “Bullshit.” “Summer was honestly amazing and for real, for real, I think her voice over any beat makes records sit in another dimension,” Rog told Complex upon dropping the video for the song. “Great records definitely come with good team effort and it’s really a blessing to be working with [her].”

Listen to the Boy Next Door project above.