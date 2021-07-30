Young Dolph has dropped off his Paper Route Empire label’s first-ever compilation mixtape, Paper Route Illuminati.

The 23-track project includes contributions from Dolph, Key Glock, Big Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney, Snupe Bandz, PaperRoute Woo, Joddy Badass, and others. The tape also boasts a feature from Gucci Mane on the Glock highlight “I Do This.”

“I’ve signed a lot of new artists, all of them have serious raw talent,” Dolph said in a statement. “I can’t wait for the world to see what they can do. We hear the fans—they want new music from PRE, especially from the artists we signed during the pandemic, so we’re gonna give it to them in one project. I might be the CEO, but on this project, we’re all equals. They’re the drivers, I’m in the passenger seat.”

“There are three rules for being in the Paper Route Illuminati,” Dolph continued. “Rule number one: get the money first. Rule number two: don’t forget to get the money. How do you make that money? You can’t make money without making sacrifices.”

Stream Paper Route Illuminati below.