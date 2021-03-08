To mark the 2021 edition of Women’s History Month, Complex has launched the new Women x Music quiz, which will test your knowledge on the litany of contributions women have made to the art form.

The launch of the game coincides with International Women’s Day, and will prompt users with a series of questions spanning multiple decades and generations. The questions change at random with each played game and will inform players of the impact so many iconic women have had on the music industry. At the end of a round, players will be given scores that can then be shared to Instagram, Twitter, etc.

Play the new Women x Music quiz game here.

The Women x Music quiz is part of Complex’s extended Women’s History Month coverage, which has previously included the special Women of Complex: Our Favorite Women-Owned Businesses feature. In that feature, the women of Complex highlighted their favorite women-owned brands and companies. Included in the roundup are Coming Soon, Stacked Yoga, Mil Mundos Bookstore, Beauty…And Then Some, SANSO, and more.

As announced on Monday, International Women’s Day is also being marked with a collection of exclusive Complex SHOP drops from Tulie Yaito, Alexis Quintero, Melody Ehsani, and more. Click here to shop.