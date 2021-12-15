Even if you were living under a rock, there was no getting away from the staggering impact of Wizkid’s sold-out, three-night run at London’s O2 last month as part of his Made In Lagos tour.

Discussions of each night dominated the timeline, but despite the weighty stack of A-listers that joined Wiz on stage, it was Burna Boy’s assist on their “Ginger” collab from last year that ended up being one of the most talked about.

A year on from the release of that collab, and with Burna Boy plotting his own headline show at New York’s Madison Square Garden in April 2022 (the first Nigerian artist to do so), the two stars have reconnected on fresh new tune “B. d’Or”.

The new single, a reference to their A-list status and the award given annually to exceptional footie players (although Ronaldo and Messi have won the bulk of them in the past decade), is the latest addition to their long history together. Since they first connected in 2012, they have joined each other on stage and featured on several of each other’s records, rising up in parallel to become two of Nigeria’s proudest exports.

Hit play at the top and hopefully they’ll get together again for a video.