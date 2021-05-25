Oftentimes, radio personalities and journalists crosslines by sharing personal information that could damage an artist’s perception to their fans. Despite being a seasoned journalist, Peter Rosenberg made this mistake when speaking on Wiz Khalifa’s divorce from Amber Rose, leading to a hatchet that wasn’t formally buried until Tuesday.

During Wiz’s appearance on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, Rosenberg decided to publicly apologize to Khalifa for painting a one-sided picture of his divorce.

“I have not talked to you on camera in a long time and I just wanted to publicly apologize to you, bro,” Rosenberg said around the interview’s four-minute mark. “At the time in which I said things on the radio about your break up with Amber, I thought I was doing the right thing as a friend and I realize now I did not handle that right. I could’ve been a supportive friend and not have been a dickhead to you.”

Wiz and Rose had a very public break-up in 2014. In the midst of this turmoil, Rosenberg got on the radio and alleged that Rose caught Khalifa in the bed with twin sisters. Rosenberg also made it clear that he has a close relationship with Rose and she was at their home telling the couple what led to her divorce.

“Did they have problems? Absolutely,” Rosenberg said. “When she was here last week, you all remember, that’s how I got in trouble, because she was here talking to my wife all night about her problems. … Amber walked in on him with two women at the same time. Twins, twin sisters, twin biological sisters.”

Fortunately for Rosenberg, Wiz has a naturally calm demeanor. Instead of letting things go left, the rapper understood that this happened nearly a decade ago and that it’s now water under the bridge. But, he still made it clear that people like Rosenberg should think before using their platform in such a way.

“I think at the time, that was very very one-sided,” Wiz said. “It was fucked up, bro. … You have a platform and that does stuff to other people who have platforms, as well. I usually don’t take stuff like that personally, but that was very personal. And, I’mma man and I’m able to get over it too because we’re all in great spaced right now. … I feel like we’re able to move past that and never touch on it ever again.”

Watch Wiz’s full comments on Hot 97 above.