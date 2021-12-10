Looking to recapture the sound of his 2010 mixtape Kush & Orange Juice, Wiz Khalifa has enlisted Kush producers Cardo and Sledgren for his latest project, Wiz Got Wings.

Serving as Wiz’s first full-length offering since last year’s The Saga of Wiz Khalifa EP, the 14-track tape features guest appearances from Currensy, Chevy Woods, Fedd the God, Young Deji, and Larry June.

In an interview with Billboard this week, Wiz spoke about how Kush created his signature sound. “I had done close to 10 mixtapes before I actually came out with Kush & Orange Juice,” he explained. “But I think that was just paving the way for people to see what my actual potential was. And by the time Kush & Orange Juice came, I really found my lane, I found my style. It was just more like a feeling that caught everybody off-guard. Now that they know it, we made something that you can return that feeling to,”

Wiz Got Wings arrives just a week after Wiz joined forces with Juicy J for their collaborative single “Pop That Trunk.” The track is expected to appear on the duo’s upcoming joint album, Stoners Night, which is slated for a 2022 release. “We got songs with Project Pat,” Wiz told Billboard, “We got songs with everybody.”

Stream Wiz Khalifa’s new mixtape Wiz Got Wings now on all major platforms.