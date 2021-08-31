Wiki announced the imminent release of his new album Half God by dropping two singles titled “Roof” and “Remarkably.”

The tracks, as well as the entire project, are exclusively produced by fellow New York MC Navy Blue, pictured above with Wiki. The record will feature contributions from Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, Remy Banks, Jesse James Soloman, and more. Half God arrives Oct. 1 via Wiki’s own label Wikset Enterprise, and its arrival will mark his second drop of 2021 following the Nah-produced Telephonebooth in May.

The video for “Roof” also dropped today, depicting Wiki exploring New York rooftops as he spits harrowing anecdotes over Navy Blue’s lush jazzy backdrop. “Remarkably,” which didn't get the visual treatment, shows more of Wiki’s remarkable talent with the microphone, as he skates over yet another granular soundscape.

Along with revealing the release date of his new project, Wiki also announced he’ll be collaborating with the brand Warrior Shanghai. Together, the duo will craft a customized batch of merch that will include sneakers, jerseys, t-shirts, and hats. The rapper also announced that he’ll play an exclusive set of shows in NYC, including an album release party to celebrate Half God on Oct. 8 at Soho Roof. He will then take on the Knockdown Center on Nov. 7 in support of Armand Hammer alongside Navy Blue, Quelle Chris, Saint Mela, Fielded, KALYANA, and Dreamcrusher.

Since breaking out in 2012, Wiki’s popularity in the New York circuit has only increased, and it’s exciting to see what else he’ll do this year. Check out the video for “Roof" above, and stream both tracks below.