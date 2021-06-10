Polo G is back with another wild freestyle on Hot 97.

After giving the LA Leakers a heavy-hitting freestyle over DMX’s “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem,” Polo decided to show Funkmaster Flex his duality by dishing out a more melodic verse. But like his LA Leakers outing, Polo G’s Hot 97 freestyle was filled with attention-grabbing bars and riddles lined with reality.

“Trying to kill something, put a Glock up on my Christmas list/50 rounds on that blick, the drum my favorite instrument,” Polo G raps. “New Patek Philippe, fuck your AP, I got the littest wrist/Shitted on me back when I was broke, I got them n****s pissed.”

Polo G’s new freestyle sets the stage for the Chicago rapper’s upcoming album, Hall of Fame. Polo’s new album will release on Friday and is set to feature hits like “Rapstar,” “Gang Gang,” with Lil Wayne, and more.

After making himself a force in music with his previous releases, Die a Legend and THE GOAT, there is a lot of anticipation for Polo G’s upcoming third album. Yet instead of running from the pressure or preparing for a fall off, Polo G showed supreme confidence in his staying power by purchasing a massive $4.9 million mansion in California. This property wasn’t his first real estate purchase either. He also bought his mother her dream home in Atlanta, Georgia before he settled down in Cali.

Watch Polo G’s Hot 97 freestyle above.