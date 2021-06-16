Ahead of the release of his forthcoming third studio album, See You Next Wednesday, Belly paid a visit to Power 106’s L.A. Leakers, where he dropped a freestyle over Nas’ It Was Written cut “If I Ruled The World.”

“Even before I had a dollar to my name, I wasn’t a poor man / Left the house at 16, pops said I had no chance / Now I’m drawin’ floor plans, purchasin’ more land / Retired dope man, it couldn’t be programmed,” Belly raps over the classic Trackmasters production.

The freestyle arrives two weeks after Belly recruited Moneybagg Yo for his latest single “Zero Love.” The track, along with the Benny Butcher-featuring “Money On The Table” and “IYKYK,” are all expected to appear on the XO rapper’s long-teased new album See You Next Wednesday.

Expected to drop later this year, the LP will be Belly’s first full-length offering since his 2018 sophomore album, Immigrant. The 11-track project was built on a largely autobiographical narrative and featured appearances by Meek Mill, M.I.A., Yo Gotti, Metro Boomin, French Montana, the Weeknd, Nav, and Zack.

In April of last year, Belly opened up in a candid Instagram note to fans about his struggles with mental and physical health.

“Emotionally, mentally & physically, I was rock bottom,” Belly said at the time when reflecting on the past couple years. “I crashed and burned.. The only silver lining in this whole situation, is that UP is the only direction left to go. This shit is all I got, if anything can bring me back from the ashes; it’s music, my family & my fans.”