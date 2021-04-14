The fifth season of Action Bronson’s food documentary series F*ck, That’s Delicious premiered earlier this month, and now the Queens rapper has shared its third episode, titled, “THE BEST OLIVE OIL AND BODY BOARDING VIDEO EVER.”

Similar to the first two episodes, which saw Bronson working out with his trainer and hitting the gym with CC Sabathia, Episode 3 sheds light on the habits that’ve led to the 37-year-old’s recent body transformation.

This time, we see Bronson tackle bodyboarding. The rapper’s passion for the boogieboard has been well-documented, and something he contributes to his lifestyle change, which saw him drop over 100 pounds last year.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an episode of F*ck, That’s Delicious without food, so Bronson had Oleologist Nicholas Coleman stop by his art studio to do a deep dive in olive oil. The pair swap stories while Bam samples from Coleman’s various oils.

No longer affiliated with Vice, which ran the show’s first four seasons, Season 5 of the cooking show is fully produced and funded by Bronson himself. “It’s a start of a new era of Fuck, That’s Delicious,” he said on Instagram. “I love and thank everyone for their support over the years. I promise more greatness.”

You can watch the 10-minute episode above, and stay tuned for Episode 4 of F*ck, That’s Delicious.