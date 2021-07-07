The Warehouse Project will return to Manchester this September with a multitude of UK-based and international DJs and artists.

WHP has announced that their 2021 headliners are Chase & Status, Migos, Four Tet and Megan Thee Stallion. Other major acts slated to perform include Disclosure, Rudimental, Jamie xx, CHIC, Eric Prydz, Jamie Jones, Adam Beyer, Annie Mac and Bicep.

This eclectic list of talent will be performing at Europe’s biggest clubbing event since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year. With the UK government dubbing July 19 as ‘Freedom Day’, it will see all major social distancing measures removed from day-to-day life, marking the end of the COVID-19 roadmap.

Among the biggest businesses hit by the pandemic was the live events industry, where some struggled to stay afloat and others succumbed to buyouts or outright closures.

Warehouse Project 2021 will run for four months on weekends—from September 10, 2021 to January 1, 2022—at Depot Mayfield, near Manchester Piccadilly. For tickets and more information, head here.