Fresh off a string of impressive singles, Texas rapper Wacotron has recruited G Herbo and Marshmello for his energetic new track “Umbrella.”

Produced by Marshmello, who has greatly increased his presence in hip-hop as of late, “Umbrella” sees Waco flex his effortlessly-delivered flow over the bass-heavy instrumental. Herbo shows up for the final verse, coming in aggressively with a noticeable rasp in his voice. The release of the track comes alongside a Donthypeme and DavideeDavee-directed video, which stars all three artists performing the track surrounded by decked-out cars.

Prior to working with Wacotron, a rising rapper who continues to impress with singles such as the Southside-produced “Gram and a Hoodie,” Marshmello had worked on tracks with a wide variety of rappers. He’s produced for Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg, as well as Juice WRLD and Migos among others. Working with both established acts and aritsts still building up momentum, Marshmello clearly has his finger on the pulse of rap.

Watch the video for “Umbrella” above and check wherever you stream music.