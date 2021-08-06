Less than a month since the release of his self-titled fourth studio album, Vince Staples returns with “Got ‘Em,” a new single featured on the Pokémon 25: The Red EP.

“I’ve always been a fan of Pokemon, so it was particularly special to be asked to take part in this 25th anniversary celebration,” Staples said in a statement. “I’m excited for people to hear ‘Got ‘Em,’ and hope the song resonates with fans, especially those who grew up with Pokémon like I did.”

The 3-track project, which also includes songs from Cyn and Mabel, dropped Friday in celebration of Pokemon’s 25th anniversary.

The new track arrives just four weeks after the release of the Long Beach rapper’s fourth studio album, Vince Staples. The 10-track project is entirely produced by longtime collaborator Kenny Beats, who

During a conversation with Apple Music’s Zach Lowe last month, Staples spoke about his decision to title his new album after himself.

“I was just having a lot of conversations with a lot of people around me, other musicians, a lot of artists, a lot of friends, and people always say, ‘Oh, you used to always say these stories and this and that, and I don’t notice much about these specific things. Why don’t you put it into the music?’” Staples explained. “And it’ll be stuff that has been in songs for years. And then I realize it’s just not the appropriate… the backdrop wasn’t right for certain things I was saying or vice versa. So I feel like this is kind of very descript and distinct on kind of where… not just where I come from, it’s not a bunch of glory stories or things like that, I guess it’s just more personal.”

Stream Vince Staples’ new song “Got ‘Em” now on all major platforms.