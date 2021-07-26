Vince Staples and Mac Miller will forever be connected through their art, but it’s the way Mac handled his business and treated his friends that Vince can’t seem to forget.

On a new episode of Drink Champs, Staples showed up to discuss his self-titled album, which has seen a bevy of critical praise over the last few weeks. Asked what Mac Miller—who passed in 2018—meant to him, the rapper began to tell the story of how they were connected via Earl Sweatshirt.

“I wasn’t really making music at that time,” Vince said. “Earl had came back and I was just, you know, moving around with him making sure, you know, he was straight and shit. And I introduced myself to him and he was like, ‘I know who you are, why don’t you make beats or whatever, why don’t you make music?’ And I say, ‘I don’t got no beats’ and he’s like, ‘Aight I’m making some beats, come over here on Friday,’ and then that’s how we ended up making music and being cool.”