The estranged father of 6ix9ine is reportedly homeless and wants his famous son to send him some money.

According to Page Six, the controversial MC’s dad, who notably made an appearance during his son’s highly publicized trial back in 2019, has been in and out of homeless shelters for two years and would like his son’s support. In a video obtained by the outlet, Daniel Hernandez, who shares the same name as his son, was upset with 6ix9ine for not assisting his old man.

“I don’t have no...apartment. He don’t know that I’m in the shelter,” Hernandez said. “Now he’s gonna know...I’ve been here for, what, two years already?”

He went on to say his son has been generous with everyone except him. “[You’d] think he’d come up and hook me up with something,” he said. “He gives money to everybody—here, here, here, here.”

The last time Tekashi saw his father was briefly during his own trial.

“I took one glance—I see my biological father. I haven’t seen him since the third grade,” 6ix9ine said before his sentencing. “I don’t even know if this is a fuckin’ joke, everything I go through.”

6ix9ine suffered a bit of a financial woe recently after he was sued for allegedly stiffing his security detail. Metropolitan Patrol says the rapper owes it $75,000 for the service, but said it’s more like $88,000 because of all the legal costs and late fees. Tekashi’s attorney has called the suit “meritless.”