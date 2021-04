Music is inherently collaborative. Whether it’s a team made up of a producer and an artist, a band playing together, or even just a DJ and their dancers, making music means creating a community. And few understand that better than VanJess, the R&B duo consisting of Nigerian-born sisters Ivana and Jessica Nwokike, who made waves with Silk Canvas, their 2018 debut album. Peep VanJess in the clip up above to learn more about their career and why Jessica says, “Collaborating made me more fearless.”