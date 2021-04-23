As previously reproted, Usher’s “Usher Bucks” are not some sort of ploy to scam people out of their hard work, but actually a promotional campaign for his upcoming Las Vegas residency.

The singer told Billboard just as much in a new interview. “The idea behind Usher Bucks was really as a way of promoting the residency. And since then, there has been more conversations, thus proving roads lead to Las Vegas,” he said. “We’ve been working on the merchandise for the night and that was the start of it.”

He continued, “I have a really great team, behind the scenes and on the stage putting together the show, promoting the show, coming up with ideas of how to promote the show and market the merchandising. A lot of great detail and thought has gone into the experience. From the moment you walk into the Coliseum to the moment you leave the Coliseum we’re going to definitely make it an environment to enjoy, experience, and celebrate.”

However, Usher didn’t address the recent controversy surrounding his branded money. Earlier this month, the singer was criticized for allegedly paying a Las Vegas dancer with the fake bills. She took to her Instagram Story to put him on blast, which led to an internet frenzy. But it was later revealed that Usher and his crew paid with real cash and were fairly generous as well. A source said that the Usher Bucks were left as a gag and promotion for the Las Vegas residency.

Some celebrities have also been promoting Usher Bucks online, including Nelly and 21 Savage.

Usher’s Vegas residency is set to kick off on July 16 at The Colosseum at Caesars.