Music industry event UD is bringing its Industry Takeover All-Dayer back to London this year with, of course, a few small adjustments for the post-lockdown world. Taking place at Protein Studios in Shoreditch on September 4 (grab your tickets here), the event will feature a stacked schedule of panel discussions, masterclasses and 1-to-1 sessions from leading music industry experts.

Past events have seen performances and appearances from Ghetts, Chip, DJ P Montana, The Compozers, Risky Roadz, Big Zuu and more, not to mention the A&Rs and industry figures who attend every year to give out their invaluable advice. This year, there’ll be appearanes from BBC 1Xtra Breakfast Show presenter Nadia Jae, No Signal presenter Jason ‘Scully’ Kavuma, MC and entrepreneur J2K and more.

TRENCH Magazine will join this year’s event, both as the official media partner and to host the panel, 20 Years Of Grime, which will be chaired by veteran music journalist and This Is Grime author Hattie Collins and feature TRENCH contributing editor Yemi Abiade alongside BBK MC and producer Jammer, label manager Janaya Cowie, and former RWD journalist Raj Kapone.

Also featured on the day will be a special panel curated by J2K titled Mavericks: Carving Your Own Path In The Music Industry, which will feature 1Xtra’s DJ Target, podcaster and rapper Poet, and designer and creative consultant Irene Agbontaen. PPL will also be curating an event, Get Paid, Get Played, and they’ll announce the panelists very soon.

Speaking on the event and its importance, UD Founder and Director Pamela McCormick said: “We are proud and excited to be working with our partners, curators and speakers to bring you this year’s Industry Takeover All Dayer. Together, we have planned an incredible line-up dedicated to equipping our attendees with the valuable knowledge and industry insight to start on the right track in the music industry.

She added: “Industry Takeover has been pivitol in the careers of many young people in music over the years, and continues to bring communities together around Black music and Black music culture.”

Tickets are available now on Eventbrite here and you can find more info on the event here.