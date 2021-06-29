There’s never been a better time to be a Tyler, The Creator fan.

After the release of his sixth studio album Call Me If You Get Lost last week, his stormy BET Awards performance, and the constant gems he’s been sharing on social media, Tyler is back for more with a visual for album stand-out “Corso.”

The bright video features none other than everyone’s favorite album narrator DJ Drama MC-ing a function as Tyler hops on tables and puts on yet another performance to remember—for a smaller crowd this time.

Tyler hits his stride with the script yet again, as the visual starts with two guys who get a flat tire outside of a large building. One of them looks into the building’s window, as the camera pans to a man asking Tyler to “do a song” at a what appears to be a child’s birthday party.

Of course, Tyler agrees and gives the children exactly what they want: A performance of “Corso,” in his Baudelaire get-up, as he leaps on tables and has to wipe the sweat off his face. It’s as exciting as you’d imagine.

You can check out the electric visual above.