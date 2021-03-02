Saweetie got Twitter abuzz after a video of her slathering a good amount of ranch dressing on her spaghetti started making the rounds.

Much like her team and those close to her, if you are familiar with Saweetie’s prior food concoctions, then this latest mash-up has probably left you pretty desensitized. Remember when she poured ramen into a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos?

The only way to make ramen. pic.twitter.com/m27Ew00e44 — 220 (@Saweetie) September 23, 2020

How about the time she showed off her new creation where she stuffed a bunch of fries between two McDonald’s cheeseburgers?

Saweetie made sum wild McDonald’s concoction today 😭 pic.twitter.com/tpcJ5s03Vq — Jay Jay DJ Critical (@JJ_DjCritical) June 26, 2020

The sight of Saweetie putting ranch dressing on her spaghetti may seem like a bizarre choice, however, there are a considerable amount of people who feel like they can finally come out of the shadows and admit that they not only do the same thing, but actually enjoy the combination.

