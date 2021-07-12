Just a few weeks after sharing some brutally honest takes on Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Trick Daddy is trending again, this time for a reported altercation he had with a woman outside a club.

The 46-year-old Florida rapper reportedly appears in a recently surfaced video as he gets into an argument with a woman outside a Miami venue.

The Shade Room reports that Trick got upset after the woman and her friends left the club without him, despite the fact that he paid for their night.

“You wanna go viral, touch me,” Trick can be heard saying in the video, as he eventually grabs the woman’s wrist.

“Who are you?” she responds.