Originating in NYC, the chopped cheese is an iconic bodega sandwich consisting of a chopped up cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, hot sauce, mayonnaise, and ketchup. Now “Bodega Truck” owner Jeremy Batista is on a mission to spread old school bodega culture and bring the chopped cheese worldwide. Offering 6 different varieties, he believes his beloved sandwich can surpass the Philly cheesesteak in notoriety and popularity. And both visitors and NYC natives are taking notice - including hip-hop artist and chopped cheese aficionado Dave East, who claims the Bodega Truck has “got it.” Batista and the Bodega Truck are bringing back NYC nostalgia and showing that the sandwich has the chops to expand worldwide.