Showtime’s documentary on the Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime performance arrives later this month, and now we’ve gotten our first proper look at it with a new trailer.

The brief clip shows just how much planning went into the show, from the legions of dancers to the difficulties of producing such a large-scale production during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Show was first announced in February, and is produced by Pepsi’s in-house content studio and Boardwalk Pictures. Directed by Nadia Hallgren, who recently helmed the Michelle Obama Netflix doc Becoming, the feature-length documentary is set to premiere on Showtime on Sept. 24.

“We get a window into the process of a diverse team of executives and creatives working at the highest level, in front of and behind the camera,” said director Nadia Hallgren. “It’s fun to see these masters at work while they also uplift others. I hope this can inspire people to pursue big dreams.”

The Show isn’t the only thing the Weeknd has coming to television in the near future, though. Earlier this year, it was announced he would star in and co-write a new HBO series with Euphoria’s Sam Levinson.

“It’s been really cool because I’m working on this album this summer simultaneously with the writer’s room for the new TV show,” he said in a recent interview. “So, I’ve been kind of going back and forth from finishing the album and pending up the show that we’re going to start shooting soon. It’s been quite a summer.”

Watch the trailer for Super Bowl halftime documentary The Show above.