The Weeknd has dropped off an alternate version of his iconic hit “Can’t Feel My Face.”

This past week marked the sixth anniversary of his second studio album, 2015’s Beauty Behind the Madness, which the song appeared on.

The never-before-seen version of the video shows Abel Tesfaye laid up with a girl, before they go out and find themselves at a party. It’s more emotionally compelling than the original rendition, as we see the singer and his girl fighting, crying, and making up.

In comparison, the original video shows The Weeknd playing a club stage in front of a crowd. Periodically, the camera pans to an audience member to see their reaction to his performance, before Weeknd bursts in flames as the crowd dances.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the singer revealed that his next album is in its final stages—and he’s been working on it in tandem with his HBO series, which he will co-write and star in.

“Yeah, I’m finishing the new album right now,” he said. “It should be done by the end of this month and we’re just kind of figuring out when to put it out. It’s been really cool because I’m working on this album this summer simultaneously with the writer’s room for the new TV show. So, I’ve been kind of going back and forth from finishing the album and pending up the show that we’re going to start shooting soon. It’s been quite a summer.”