After scoring the No. 1 album in the U.S. last week, The Kid Laroi now has the top song in the country.

His “Stay” collab with Justin Bieber has reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking a first for the Australian hitmaker and an eighth for the Canadian pop star. Laroi is the first Australian-born solo male to top the chart since Rick Springfield with “Jessie’s Girl” 40 years ago, according to Billboard.

The song, released back in July, earned 30.9 million U.S. streams this past week, with 31.9 million radio airplay audience impressions and 14,400 downloads, according to MRC data. It has been slowly climbing the charts for the last month, previously peaking at No. 3. Last week, the song was sitting pretty at No. 4, but it has since dethroned BTS’ “Butter” and leaped over Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U.” It’s time at No. 1 comes the week after Laroi earned his first No. 1 album with 2020’s Fuck Love, although Billie Eilish’s sophomore LP Happier Than Ever replaced the fellow teenager atop the Billboard 200 chart yesterday.

As for Bieber, his eighth chart-topper follows the success of his Justice single “Peaches” with Daniel Ceaser and Givēon, which hit No.1 back in March. Before that, he scored a No. 1 in 2020 with the Ariana Grande collab “Stuck With U,” five years after he first topped the chart with “What Do U Mean?”

Bieber’s first No. 1 came when he was 21, so Laroi has accomplished something Bieber never did by earning a No. 1 as a teen, 17 years old to be exact. JB and Drake now share the record for most chart-toppers by a Canadian.

After the track hit No. 1 Monday, Laroi took to Instagram to express his excitement, and also revealed that he’s had COVID-19 for the last week, TMZ shared. He quickly deleted the post, which he shared not too long after he played Lollapalooza alongside collaborator Miley Cyrus on July 29.

“Growing up all I ever wanted was to ‘make it big’ in America and show everyone what we have to offer,” he wrote of his Australian roots. “It’s been awhile since I’ve been back home because of COVID (which I currently have rn and have been locked in a room for the past 7 days), but trust me I been there in spirit.”