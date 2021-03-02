Last month, The Internet revealed that while the group isn’t able to work on new material during the pandemic, some solo music was on the way. And today, they continue to fulfil that promise.

Group bassist Patrick Paige II just dropped his latest single and video for “Whisper (Want My Luv)” on Tuesday, on top of announcing a new album, If I Fail Are We Still Cool?, which is set to release on May 21 via Fat Possum. The announcement of the record, which will be his follow-up to 2018’s Letters Of Irrelevance, follows The Internet vocalist Syd’s new Feburary single “Missing Out.”

“Whisper” also featuring Allen Love and Durland Bernarr and hears Paige lay down a silky beat, with some additional classic harmonies that only Lacy could provide.

The video follows the guys as they boogie with an airline stewardess mid-flight, when out of the blue, the track flips at the four-minute mark and Syd pops in to spit over an atmospheric beat. It’s a mini Internet reunion, and one that’s worth celebrating with the group’s 10th anniversary this year.

Paige’s new record will feature 17 tracks, with Saba, Syd, Westside McFly and others making appearances.

The Internet’s last record, Hive Mind, released in 2018 and spawned singles “Come Over” and “Roll (Burbank Funk).” While the group might not be recording as a whole, the solo material should be more than enough to keep fans on their toes.

Check out “Whisper” and the album’s tracklist below, and keep an eye out for the Syd cameo.

If I Fail Are We Still Cool?:

“Intro (Hard Times)”

“New Habits” f/ Paco

“Big Plays” f/ Westside McFly

“Curfew”

“Runway” f/ Ohana Bam

“40000 Ft”

“Accountable”

“Ain’t Talkin Bout Much” f/ Syd

“Whisper (Want My Luv)” f/ Steve Lacy, Allen Love, Durand Bernarr

“Good Grace” f/ Ohana Bum

“So They Say”

“Who Am I”

“West Side Player S**t” f/ Westside McFly

“Freestyle” f/ Saba

“Feelin Myself” f/ Bowie

“Sun Up”

“Outro (Wake Up)”