The Game took to Instagram on Tuesday to clear the air regarding some Nipsey Hussle-related lyrics he rapped following the death of Indian Red Boy.

Inglewood rapper Indian Red Boy was shot and killed last Thursday (June 8) while on Instagram Live. The Hawthorne Police Department said the murder appeared to be targeted, with online rumors speculating that the shooting was motivated by widespread reports that the rapper had either disrespected or vandalized a mural of the late Nipsey Hussle.

On Monday, The Game went live on Instagram to spit bars that referenced retaliating to Nipsey Hussle disrespect with violence.

“All white Air Force 1s/N***as coming through the hood with them air force guns,” he rapped. “We got more drakes than the Billboard/Disrespecting Nip, the type of shit you n***as get killed for/We not gon’ stand for the disrespect/Get this .45 Bell pressed against your neck.”